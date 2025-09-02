Logo
Logo

Sport

Botafogo's Cuiabano joins exodus to Nottingham Forest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Botafogo's Cuiabano joins exodus to Nottingham Forest

Botafogo's Cuiabano joins exodus to Nottingham Forest

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Botafogo - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - July 24, 2024 Botafogo's Cuiabano celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel/File Photo

02 Sep 2025 04:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Nottingham Forest completed the signing of Brazilian defender Cuiabano from Botafogo on a four-year deal on Monday, the Premier League club confirmed.

The 22-year-old left back played in all four of Botafogo's games at the recent Club World Cup and made a total of 60 appearances for the Brazilian club.

He joins former Botafogo teammates, forward Igor Jesus, defender Jair Cunha and keeper John Victor at the City Ground after they also signed this summer.

"This summer has been about ensuring we have quality and depth in every position, whilst also identifying talented young players from across the world who can play a crucial role in our long-term development as a club," Forest's Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, told the club's website.

"Tracked by a lot of clubs, Cuiabano is an exciting player with a lot of potential. At just 22 years old, he has already gained significant experience for a player of his age and we are excited for what his future holds."

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement