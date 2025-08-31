Logo
Bournemouth bring Tottenham back down to earth
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario makes a save as Cristian Romero and AFC Bournemouth's Tyler Adams look on REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario makes a save from AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 30, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 30, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson celebrates scoring their first goal with Antoine Semenyo and Adrien Truffert REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
31 Aug 2025 12:06AM
LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur were given a stark reality check by Bournemouth as a 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League on Saturday tarnished manager Thomas Frank's bright start to his reign in north London.

In truth, Bournemouth were good value for their victory secured by Evanilson's early deflected effort and would have kicked themselves if they had not claimed three points.

Tottenham were thoroughly outplayed in all departments and only keeper Guglielmo Vicario, profligate Bournemouth finishing and the woodwork allowed them to stay in touch.

The hosts finally exerted late pressure with substitute Mathys Tel volleying narrowly wide.

Despite late nerves, Bournemouth held on to join Tottenham on six points from three matches.

Source: Reuters
