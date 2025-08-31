Bournemouth bring Tottenham back down to earth

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur were given a stark reality check by Bournemouth as a 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League on Saturday tarnished manager Thomas Frank's bright start to his reign in north London.

In truth, Bournemouth were good value for their victory secured by Evanilson's early deflected effort and would have kicked themselves if they had not claimed three points.

Tottenham were thoroughly outplayed in all departments and only keeper Guglielmo Vicario, profligate Bournemouth finishing and the woodwork allowed them to stay in touch.

The hosts finally exerted late pressure with substitute Mathys Tel volleying narrowly wide.

Despite late nerves, Bournemouth held on to join Tottenham on six points from three matches.