Breetzke leads South Africa to narrow win over England to seal series

LONDON :South Africa's Matthew Breetzke became the first player to score half centuries in each of his first five ODI appearances to set up his side's gripping series-clinching five-run victory over England at Lord's on Thursday.

Breetzke scored 85 and shared in a 147-run fourth-wicket partnership with Tristan Stubbs as South Africa recovered from losing three quick wickets to post a formidable 330-8.

Tasked with pulling off a record ODI run chase at Lord's, England were still well in the game under the lights with Jos Buttler taking them to within range of victory.

But he was bowled by a magical slow ball from Lungi Ngidi for 61 and when Will Jacks was dismissed for 39, England's hopes of an improbable victory looked forlorn.

Some courageous late hitting by Jofra Archer, including two sixes, induced some South African jitters, but England ended on 325-9 to give the visitors an unassailable 2-0 series lead.