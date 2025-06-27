Brentford appoint set-piece coach Andrews as manager to replace Frank

Brentford have named former Ireland international Keith Andrews as manager on a three-year contract to replace Thomas Frank, Sky Sports reported on Friday, continuing the West London club's trend of promoting from within.

Frank, who left to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, stepped up from the assistant role at Brentford to take charge in 2018, and now Andrews has been handed his first managerial role having served as the club's set-piece coach for one season.

Andrews, who made 35 appearances for Ireland, began his coaching career as assistant manager at MK Dons where he finished playing in 2015 before joining the Ireland Under-21 set-up as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny.

Kenny became manager of Ireland's senior side in 2020, taking Andrews with him, where they both remained until Kenny's contract ended three years later, but Andrews found himself newly employed in a matter of weeks.

Andrews joined Sheffield United's coaching staff when Chris Wilder took over in December 2023, with the Irishman leaving at the end of the season to take up his role at Brentford.

"He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future," Brentford Director of Football Phil Giles said at the time of the appointment.

While Frank took assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane, head of athletic performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton with him to Spurs, Andrews remained at Brentford, a clue perhaps to his future at the club.

Frank, who took Brentford into the top flight for the first time in 74 years and made them a competitive force in the Premier League, will be a hard act to follow for the inexperienced Andrews, but his predecessor also went into the job relatively unknown.