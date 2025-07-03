Brentford sign Dutch midfielder Milambo from Feyenoord

Brentford have signed Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Milambo, 20, spent more than a decade at Feyenoord. He made his senior debut in 2021 when he was 16, becoming the youngest to play for the Eredivisie side. The Dutchman scored eight goals in 60 first team appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions.

"Antoni has played a lot of football in the last 12 months and really shot to prominence," Brentford manager Keith Andrews said in a statement.

"Now it's just a case of getting him used to the intensity and rhythm of the Premier League and our own intensity levels."

Brentford, who finished 10th last season, kick off their 2025-26 league campaign at Nottingham Forest on August 17.