Briton Pidcock skipping this year's Tour de France

Tom Pidcock will not compete at this year's Tour de France after leaving Ineos Grenadiers and joining the Q36.5 team, the British cyclist said as he targets the 2026 edition of the race.

Pidcock terminated his contract with Ineos Grenadiers and joined the second-division Q36.5 pro cycling team in December.

The 25-year-old, a former cyclocross world champion and twice Olympic gold medallist in cross country mountain biking, claimed a stage victory at L'Alpe d'Huez in the 2022 Tour.

"We'll have a year out from the Tour and try to get to the Tour 2026," Pidcock told BBC Sport.

"I'm happy I've got a year out from it... a break. When I come back it'll be with a refreshed energy."

Instead, they will target the one-day races this year even though his signing should earn Q36.5 wildcard entries.

"We don't have full control over the calendar, (we) have to get invited (to races)," Pidcock added.

"But in theory we should have all the races that I want to do."