Buzz cut, bright start as Alcaraz charges into US Open second round

NEW YORK :Carlos Alcaraz sported a new buzz cut at the U.S. Open on Monday and while the cropped style drew a mixed reaction online the Spaniard's spectacular tennis left no room for discussion as he dismantled Reilly Opelka 6-4 7-5 6-4 to reach the second round.

Having ditched his tousled pre-tournament look, the second seed made an impressive start in his bid to secure a second Grand Slam title of the year.

The 22-year-old, who won the first of his five major trophies at New York three years ago, looked every bit championship material against the unseeded American Opelka as he broke for a 3-2 lead and clinched the opening set with ease.

Alcaraz wobbled on serve for the first time in the second set when he sent down consecutive double faults but Opelka failed to convert both his breakpoint opportunities.

After breaking Opelka in the 11th game, Alcaraz held to love for a 2-0 lead and turned up the heat in the ninth game of the third set, breaking again thanks to a foot fault and a wayward serve by his opponent.

There was no looking back from there as Alcaraz held to love to complete the victory and set up a second-round encounter with Italian Mattia Bellucci.