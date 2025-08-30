Canada and Scotland seal quarter-final places at Women's World Cup

Second-ranked Canada scored six tries in a 42-0 win over Wales and Scotland defeated Fiji 29-15 as they both sealed quarter-final places at the Women's Rugby World Cup Pool B with bonus-point victories in Salford on Saturday.

Wings Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester both scored tries as Canada shut out Wales in a dominant display.

Props McKinley Hunt (two) and Brittany Kassil, and flyhalf Taylor Perry also crossed for tries, while lock Sophie de Goede kicked all six conversions in a perfect display off the tee.

Wales improved in the second half and had some promising entries into the Canada 22 but on each occasion were either held up by some stout defence, or let down by an error.

"While sticking with our process and just trying to take things game by game, it is great to know that we are through going into our next match (against Scotland on September 6)," Hogan-Rochester said.

"With that being said, it doesn’t change how we prepare for the next game."

Scotland scored five tries in their gritty victory over Fiji, whose discipline in the tackle was poor and led to what seemed an inevitable red card for hooker Bitila Tawake.

There were also yellow cards for Vika Matarugu and Adi Salote Nailolo as Scotland's pressure forced Fiji into errors.

Wings Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd scored two tries each and centre Emma Orr got another for Scotland, who were the better side but failed to kill off the contest until the final few minutes.

Wales and Fiji cannot make the quarter-finals and will play a dead rubber fixture next weekend.