Canada produce first-half masterclass to sink Australia and reach Women's World Cup semis

BRISTOL, England : Canada ran in five tries in a first-half onslaught as they beat a spirited but outclassed Australia 46-5 to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals on Saturday and tee up a clash with New Zealand.

Defensively solid when they needed to be, Canada's rampaging runners were too much for the Australians in a devastating opening 40 minutes that set up a second-half canter at Ashton Gate.

Alysha Corrigan went over twice, while Asia Hogan-Rochester, Sophie de Goede and McKinley Hunt also crossed before the break while Fabiola Forteza and Karen Paquin added further tries after the interval to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Four conversions from De Goede and a late Alex Tessier penalty wrapped up the scoring for Canada, while Desiree Miller's early score for Australia was their only mark on the board on a disappointing afternoon.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The win for the second-ranked Canadians set up a compelling semi-final with New Zealand, after the defending champions produced a second-half try blitz to see off South Africa 46-17 earlier on Saturday.

"It's incredible ... I feel like we are just rolling and we've checked off every job we have wanted to do so far," said De Goede, after a player-of-the-match display.

"Real credit to Australia, it was a tough game. I'm just really happy we were able to come through that one and we look forward to the semis."

FAST START

Canada, with their eyes on a first World Cup final since 2014, were swiftly out of the gate, getting on the board in the second minute when Hogan-Rochester skipped away down the left wing, punching the air long before crossing the line.

Having lost all seven of their previous meetings, Australia may have been feeling a touch forlorn after such an early blow, but certainly did not show it, with Miller galloping 40 metres down the left wing to level the score.

But that was as good as it got for the seventh-ranked Aussies in a one-sided encounter.

Canada's DaLeaka Menin had a try ruled out by the TMO after losing control of the ball as she attempted to ground it, but it was mere minutes before they did restore their lead as Corrigan outsprinted her opposite number and touched down brilliantly on the stretch in the right corner.

De Goede went over from close range in the 17th minute and Corrigan got her second try three minutes later after more nimble handiwork by the Canadian backs.

Another Canada try was ruled out for a knock-on before a marauding Canadian maul ended with Hunt splintering off to cross for their fifth try, with De Goede converting to send them in 31-5 up at the break.

Canada made a subdued start to the second half but still comfortably held Australia at arm's length before extending their lead when Forteza went over in the 50th minute, darting through after a botched Australian lineout.

As the rain came down in sheets in Bristol, Australia pushed hard to get back into the contest but the Canadian defence stood firm before a late try from Paquin put gloss on an already comprehensive scoreline.

The game was the last for Australia coach Joanne Yapp, who had already said she was leaving her role after the World Cup, but she said she saw positive signs for the future.

"In the second half we tried to throw more punches and we definitely saw that," she said.

"They are a talented young group of players, it is exciting to see how much they push on. I have loved working with them, they have really welcomed me and my family. I will treasure memories forever."