Canada's Auger-Aliassime stuns Zverev to reach US Open last 16

NEW YORK :Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun world number three Alexander Zverev 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 and reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime battled to pull off one of the biggest wins of his career, returning to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since his 2021 semi-final run.

"I'm still young but it's been a few years and I'm working my way... Some of you might be the first time you’re watching me tonight, but this feels really good," said the 25-year-old.

"The job's not done. Tournament is still going. But this means a lot to me. A lot of hard work. Many years of it."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Zverev edged a tight opener, the German third seed striking early with a break in the opening game.

Though the Canadian clawed it back Zverev immediately pushed again to reclaim the lead and then slammed the door shut to win the set, rattling off three routine holds without facing a break.

The second set turned into a serving showcase with neither player facing a break point as it went to a tiebreak.

Zverev, still searching for his first Grand Slam title, looked poised to pull away after a double fault gave him the edge at 4-4, but Auger-Aliassime again fought back with fearless shotmaking.

Both let set points slip before the Canadian finally snatched it 9-7, a fortuitous net cord sealing the set and squaring the match.

The 25th seed raised his game in the third, breaking early and hitting sharp winners that rattled the German, who slammed his racket as he grew increasingly frustrated as the set steadily slipped away.

Auger-Aliassime took full control in the fourth set as he went on to break to love, seizing a decisive advantage and closing out the set on serve to secure the win in front of a raucous crowd at the Louis Armstrong stadium.

The Canadian will face Russian Andrey Rublev in the next round.