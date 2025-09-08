Cheers, boos or indifference? US Open preps for Trump visit

NEW YORK :President Donald Trump plans to attend the high-profile final match of the U.S. Open in New York City on Sunday, raising questions about how he will be received amid reports that cheers or boos could be censored for those watching the broadcast.

The United States Tennis Association asked broadcasters to remove any reaction to Trump during his appearance at the men's singles final on Sunday, according to media reports over the weekend. Asked about the memo, a USTA spokesperson told Reuters the association regularly asked broadcasters "to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions.”

Trump, a Republican, is a sports fan who regularly voices his opinion about sports in the same way he has sought to influence or intimidate institutions throughout U.S. society.

In February, weeks after taking office, he issued an executive order that sought to ban transgender women and girls from female sports. Supporters said it would restore fairness but critics said it infringed on the rights of a tiny minority.

Over the summer, Trump pressured the Washington Commanders football team to return to its former name of the Redskins, a moniker that critics said was a racist portrayal of Native Americans.

Trump's approval rating stood at 40 per cent in late July and mid-August, Reuters/Ipsos polls found, the lowest of his presidency. On all policies, Trump's support came overwhelmingly from Republicans, raising questions about how he could be received in New York, a Democratic stronghold.

The president, a regular golfer on the weekends in the Washington area or at his properties in New Jersey and Florida, has attended multiple sports events as president since taking office in January.

He went to the Super Bowl in February, receiving cheers and boos from the crowd, and has attended Ultimate Fighting Championship duels.

In front of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, the crown jewel of American tennis and the sport's largest venue in the world by capacity, dozens of Secret Service and other federal security officers stood under tents in the rain.

Fans lined up at the gate more than three hours before the highly anticipated championship match between rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, which was due to start at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).