Chelsea close in on WSL title after 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

LONDON :Chelsea took another step towards their sixth straight Women's Super League title with a resounding 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday that put them six points clear at the top of the table with three games left to play.

Unbeaten in the league this season, the Blues are on 51 points with 19 of their 22 games played, and second-placed Arsenal will be hoping some of the other clubs can take points off Sonia Bompastor's side to keep their own title hopes alive.

Bottom of the table and seven points from the safety zone with three games left to play, Palace got off to a poor start when they conceded a penalty that was converted by Norway international Guro Reiten, and Catarina Macario put them 2-0 up before the break.

The Eagles lost defender Allyson Swaby to a straight red card early in the second half for felling Sjoeke Nusken when she was through on goal. Macario then scored with a deflected effort from the resulting free kick, with Mia Fishel adding a fourth to wrap up the three points.