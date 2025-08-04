Logo
Chelsea sign Dutch defender Hato from Ajax
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Ajax Amsterdam v Union Saint-Gilloise - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - February 20, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam's Jorrel Hato celebrates after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

04 Aug 2025 01:55AM
Chelsea have signed Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam for 44.18 million euros ($51.18 million), both clubs said on Sunday.

Chelsea said the 19-year-old has signed a seven-year long deal and will join his new teammates this week. Hato was named Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year in the Eredivisie last season.

Hato came through Ajax's academy and made his senior debut in January 2023, going on to make over 111 appearances for the club. Hato made his senior debut for the Netherlands aged 17 and has since earned six caps.

"I'm very excited, I'm so happy to be here," Hato said. "I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that."

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the league last season and won the Club World Cup in July, begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home against Crystal Palace on August 17.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

Source: Reuters
