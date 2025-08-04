Chelsea sign Dutch defender Hato from Ajax

Chelsea have signed Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam for 44.18 million euros ($51.18 million), both clubs said on Sunday.

Chelsea said the 19-year-old has signed a seven-year long deal and will join his new teammates this week. Hato was named Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year in the Eredivisie last season.

Hato came through Ajax's academy and made his senior debut in January 2023, going on to make over 111 appearances for the club. Hato made his senior debut for the Netherlands aged 17 and has since earned six caps.

"I'm very excited, I'm so happy to be here," Hato said. "I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the league last season and won the Club World Cup in July, begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home against Crystal Palace on August 17.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)