Sport

Chivas coach Garcia suspended for kicking Colombia's Rodriguez
Sport

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 9, 2019 Celta Vigo coach Oscar Garcia Junyent REUTERS/Albert Gea/ File Photo
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 23, 2022 Stade de Reims coach Oscar Garcia REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/ File Photo
31 Jan 2025 08:39AM
MEXICO CITY : Chivas coach Oscar Garcia was handed a three-match suspension for kicking Club Leon forward and Colombia skipper James Rodriguez, Mexico's Liga MX disciplinary committee said on Thursday.

The incident occurred during Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Leon.

The 51-year-old coach was retrieving the ball after a clearance when Leon midfielder Nicolas Fonseca approached him. The coach threw the ball to the side instead of giving it to the player, causing Fonseca to push him. 

The action sparked a brawl on the bench and the players began to fight. The Chivas boss approached but did not stop the scuffle, as he then kicked Rodriguez, prompting the referee to send him off.

Rodriguez, 33, joined the Mexican outfit earlier this month as a free agent after a spell with Spanish LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano, and following an outstanding Copa America campaign, where Colombia lost in the final to Argentina. 

After the match, Garcia admitted his actions were unjustified and apologised to the fans of both teams. 

Source: Reuters

