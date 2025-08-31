Cirstea issues plea after Cleveland trophy goes missing in New York

NEW YORK :Romania's Sorana Cirstea has issued a plea for the return of the trophy from her title-winning run at last week's tournament in Cleveland after discovering that it had gone missing from her hotel room in New York.

Cirstea warmed up for the U.S. Open by beating American Ann Li in the Tennis in the Land tournament final last Saturday before losing to Karolina Muchova in the second round of the year's final Grand Slam on Thursday.

Adding to the disappointment was the disappearance of the Cleveland trophy - her first hardcourt singles title since 2008 - from her room in the Fifty Sonesta Hotel and the world number 57 took to social media in a bid to get it back.

"Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at @thefiftysonesta please give it back," the 35-year-old wrote.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It has no material value, just sentimental value! It would be greatly appreciated! Thank you."

Reuters has contacted the hotel for comment.