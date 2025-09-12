Logo
Clescenco steps down after Moldova’s record defeat to Norway
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group I - Italy v Moldova - Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy - June 9, 2025 Moldova coach Serghei Clescenco REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

12 Sep 2025 05:01AM
Serghei Clescenco has resigned as Moldova's head coach following his side’s record 11-1 defeat by Norway in a World Cup qualifier earlier this week, the country’s football federation (FMF) said on Thursday.

The loss marked Moldova’s heaviest ever defeat, leaving them bottom of Group I with zero points from five matches and a goal difference of minus 22.

Clescenco, who took charge in 2021, had guided Moldova to promotion to League C in the Nations League and narrowly missed out on a place in the Euro 2024 qualification play-offs. However, Tuesday’s result proved a tipping point for the 52-year-old.

"In these approximately four years we have lived through many emotions together, some less pleasant, for which I apologise, but also many beautiful ones," Clescenco said in a statement posted at the FMF's website.

"Throughout this time I have felt your support, from the fans, the players, the staff and the federation. I thank you all for the trust and encouragement you have given me."

Source: Reuters
