Clescenco steps down after Moldova’s record defeat to Norway

Serghei Clescenco has resigned as Moldova's head coach following his side’s record 11-1 defeat by Norway in a World Cup qualifier earlier this week, the country’s football federation (FMF) said on Thursday.

The loss marked Moldova’s heaviest ever defeat, leaving them bottom of Group I with zero points from five matches and a goal difference of minus 22.

Clescenco, who took charge in 2021, had guided Moldova to promotion to League C in the Nations League and narrowly missed out on a place in the Euro 2024 qualification play-offs. However, Tuesday’s result proved a tipping point for the 52-year-old.

"In these approximately four years we have lived through many emotions together, some less pleasant, for which I apologise, but also many beautiful ones," Clescenco said in a statement posted at the FMF's website.

"Throughout this time I have felt your support, from the fans, the players, the staff and the federation. I thank you all for the trust and encouragement you have given me."