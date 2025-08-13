Comcast debuts soccer-focused video package ahead of World Cup

Internet and media giant Comcast launched a soccer-focused video package exclusively for its Xfinity customers on Wednesday, as it looks to attract sports fans ahead of major events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Comcast has priced the offering, called "World Soccer Ticket", at $85 a month. The bundle includes nearly 60 broadcast, cable news, and sports channels, along with a premium subscription of NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

As cord cutting continues to hit traditional TV revenue, live sports content has emerged as one of the few formats that still draw millions of eyeballs and boost advertising demand.

The package comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Every match of the quadrennial tournament will be available in English on Fox and in Spanish across Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock, Comcast said on Wednesday.

The plan will also offer live coverage of major international leagues and competitions, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Besides, the package will include live coverage of other major sports and leagues like the NFL and NBA on the package's networks and Peacock.

Customers can access the package through X1 set-top box and Xfinity Stream TV app on supported platforms like Apple TV and Fire TV.

Comcast's new offering is expected to drive demand for its networks like NBC and boost subscriber growth for its flagship streaming platform, Peacock, which had 41 million paid subscribers at the end of June, far fewer than rival platforms.

Media companies are aggressively pursuing major sports deals to strengthen their streaming platforms. The newly merged Paramount secured exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for seven years in a $7.7 billion deal on Monday.