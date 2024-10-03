Conte relishing Fabregas reunion as Napoli host Como

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is excited to reunite with former player Cesc Fabregas when they meet as rival managers in Friday's Serie A match against Como.

Both teams claiming have seven points from their last three league matches and Napoli top the standings.

Conte worked with Fabregas at Chelsea, winning the Premier League in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.

"His journey is developing quickly; it's been great to see so far. He’s proving that he's very prepared in every aspect," Conte told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I always thought he could become a coach. He played in the middle of the pitch and always asked why certain things were done. I'm happy for him."

Conte said striker Romelu Lukaku was working hard to get into peak shape after arriving at the club in late August.

"He's working hard and starting to handle the same workload as his teammates. However, he needs specific training because his body functions differently from many others. But now he's beginning to get into good shape," he said.

"He's perfectly integrated into the team, and on the field, he's always someone who, no matter what, makes a difference."

Conte emphasised that Napoli were still growing as a team.

"Like everyone, we're working to keep improving in all areas, tactically, in our decision-making, and in our overall game management," he said.

"It's only been three months, so there's room for improvement in every aspect, but I can see growth not just tactically, but also in terms of character, determination and hunger."