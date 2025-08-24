Conte warns Napoli still adapting despite comfortable win

Manager Antonio Conte praised Napoli’s spirit but admitted he is still searching for the right balance in midfield after watching his side begin their Serie A title defence with victory at Sassuolo on Saturday.

Although Sassuolo posed threats of their own, Napoli earned a comfortable 2-0 victory at Mapei Stadium, with Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne both scoring and controlling the midfield to dictate the tempo throughout.

"I am still trying to find the right formula to ensure the three midfielders from last season can co-exist harmoniously with Kevin. We haven’t had long to work on it, but I am seeing some interesting things," Conte told DAZN.

The coach highlighted the contrasting qualities of his key players in the midfield, with McTominay and De Bruyne complementing each other in different ways.

"Scott is a fighter who can ghost in from deep and become devastating, while he also has a good shot from distance. The opening goal was a situation we had tried in training," Conte said.

"De Bruyne has different characteristics, he likes to move it around and rarely runs into the box. We try to ensure all the zones are covered."

Conte acknowledged the depth and strength of this season’s Serie A contenders, noting that Napoli are still adjusting to the new campaign and integrating fresh players.

"It will be a very difficult and interesting campaign with seven or eight teams fighting for the Scudetto or Champions League qualification. We are trying to complete the structure of the squad and it will require patience."

De Bruyne, who marked his league debut with a clever free-kick from a tight angle that evaded everyone and nestled inside the far post, admitted he is still adjusting to Italian football.

"It was a nice moment, I just tried to put it in the right space. It’s a different way of working and playing," The Belgian said.

"I have to adjust a bit and can do better, but it’s a great group and they’ve helped me settle in easily."