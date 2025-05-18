Crystal Palace surprise Manchester City to win FA Cup

LONDON :Crystal Palace won their first ever major trophy with a surprise 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, thanks to Eberechi Eze's first-half goal and Dean Henderson's penalty save.

Eze scored from Palace's very first attack in the 16th minute with a superb finish from Daniel Munoz's cross, after Jean-Philippe Mateta's brilliant hold-up play started the move.

City had a golden chance to equalise in the 36th minute when Tyrick Mitchell brought down Bernardo Silva, but former Manchester United goalie Henderson – who earlier survived a VAR check for a possible red card – saved Omar Marmoush's effort.

The seven-time winners went close after the break, though Daichi Kamada and Munoz produced vital blocks and Henderson saved substitute Claudio Echeverri's deflected shot as Palace defended valiantly to secure their side's greatest victory.