Darts-Littler breaks his own Premier League Darts seasonal points record
FILE PHOTO: Darts - 2025 Premier League - Newcastle - Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Britain - March 27, 2025 Luke Littler reacts during the final against Luke Humphries REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

23 May 2025 02:45PM
Defending champion Luke Littler broke his own Premier League Darts seasonal points record in Sheffield on Thursday as his record-extending sixth consecutive nightly win took him to 45 points overall, five more than the previous best.

The 18-year-old beat Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall before delivering a 6-3 win over Luke Humphries in the nightly final to reach 45 points and put him 11 points clear at the top of the table going into the playoffs.

"It's a tough format but I've got myself through," Littler, who became the youngest ever PDC darts world champion in January, told Sky Sports.

"I'm very happy to be top again and breaking all these records once again."

Littler faces Gerwyn Price in the playoff semi-finals on May 29 while Humphries plays Nathan Aspinall.

Source: Reuters
