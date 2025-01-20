De Minaur downs Michelsen to keep home hopes alive at Australian Open

MELBOURNE : Alex De Minaur kept the home flag flying at the Australian Open as he beat rising American Alex Michelsen 6-0 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time on Monday.

The 25-year-old has now reached the last eight at every Grand Slam and will face top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the semis.

Eighth seed De Minaur threatened to run away with the night match on Rod Laver Arena after winning the opening eight games but was then made to scrap as the powerful Michelsen recovered from a lacklustre start.

Michelsen, 20, surged back and was piling on the pressure to lead 5-4 in the second set tiebreak but De Minaur escaped with an inspired passing shot helping him forge a two-set lead.

The errors returned to the 20-year-old Michelsen's game in the third set as De Minaur calmly moved 5-3 ahead. Just as when he served for the second set, De Minaur wobbled and had to save a break point when serving for the match but he got the job done to the delight of the home fans.