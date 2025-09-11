Disallowed King strike voted Fulham's goal of the month

Fulham's 18-year-old midfielder Josh King may have been denied his first Premier League goal by a controversial VAR decision last month, but his strike against Chelsea was voted the club's goal of the month for August, the London side said on Wednesday.

King made a run from his own half to latch onto a long pass from Sander Berge and went haring into the Chelsea area, turning defender Tosin Adarabioyo before coolly unleashing a powerful low strike into the bottom corner.

"That he garnered 83.1 per cent of the votes demonstrates how special a moment that was, or would have been," Fulham said.

Fulham's celebrations were short-lived when a VAR check ruled that Rodrigo Muniz stepped on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's foot in the lead-up to the goal. The game was 0-0 at the time, but Chelsea went on to win 2-0.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Howard Webb, referees body (PGMOL) chief, said the decision to disallow the goal was wrong and that the video assistant referee (VAR) made a mistake by intervening.

King has been at Fulham since joining their academy as an eight-year-old, and made his Premier League debut in December last year. He has started all three Fulham league games this season.