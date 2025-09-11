Disallowed King strike voted Fulham's goal of the month

Fulham's 18-year-old midfielder Josh King may have been denied his first Premier League goal by a controversial VAR decision last month, but his strike against Chelsea was voted the club's goal of the month for August, the London side said on Wednesday.
King made a run from his own half to latch onto a long pass from Sander Berge and went haring into the Chelsea area, turning defender Tosin Adarabioyo before coolly unleashing a powerful low strike into the bottom corner.
"That he garnered 83.1 per cent of the votes demonstrates how special a moment that was, or would have been," Fulham said.
Fulham's celebrations were short-lived when a VAR check ruled that Rodrigo Muniz stepped on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's foot in the lead-up to the goal. The game was 0-0 at the time, but Chelsea went on to win 2-0.
Howard Webb, referees body (PGMOL) chief, said the decision to disallow the goal was wrong and that the video assistant referee (VAR) made a mistake by intervening.
King has been at Fulham since joining their academy as an eight-year-old, and made his Premier League debut in December last year. He has started all three Fulham league games this season.