Donald welcomes happy headache as Ryder Cup crunch time looms

LONDON :European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is happy to have a good headache as decision-day looms to finalise his team ahead of the clash with the United States in New York next month.

One of the six automatic places is still up for grabs ahead of this weekend's British Masters at The Belfry but Ireland's Shane Lowry, who occupies sixth place in the rankings, is not playing, opening the door for Rasmus Hojgaard.

Finishing in a two-way tie for 29th, or better, will mean Denmark's Hojgaard will join already-qualified Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton in Donald's team.

Beyond the automatic places, Donald will have six captain's picks, and he will be keeping a keen eye on several candidates at the Belfry, the PGA Tour Championship, which is also this week, and at next week's European Masters in Switzerland.

"Every Ryder Cup, there is always a push by some people who have a good opportunity to claim a place," Donald, whose team beat the United States in Rome two years ago, said.

"It is a little bit of a headache for me, but a good headache. The more options we have for those picks the better."

Donald announces his six picks on September 1 and faces a tough dilemma with the likes of Spain's Jon Rahm, England's Matt Fitzpatrick, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and Austria's Sepp Straka, all requiring the nod from the captain.

English trio Aaron Rai, Marco Penge and Harry Hall are also on Donald's radar. Penge, who won the Danish Open last week, and Rai will both be in action at the Belfry while Hall will seek to impress from afar at the Tour Championship.

While Donald says the team bond that was evident at the Marco Simone Club two years ago was vital, he is not discounting shaking it up with some rookies.

"Having some continuity is good but also having fresh blood, having rookies, that could be good, too. It's not cut and dry," Donald said. "But certainly from a continuity standpoint, they understand how I work. I understand them quite well.

"Those are all positives for sure."

The Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, starting on September 26 with the United States aiming to reclaim the trophy after a 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 loss in Italy.