Doping appeal could rule Welteji out of world championships

TOKYO :Ethiopian middle distance runner Diribe Welteji could be excluded from the World Athletics Championships after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) requested her provisional suspension while a doping case is heard.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the 1,500 metres at the last world championships in Budapest two years ago, was cleared of a charge of failing or refusing to submit a doping sample by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority in late August.

The AIU has appealed that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and said on Thursday it had requested that Welteji be ineligible to compete until the matter was adjudicated.

The AIU said the request for the provisional suspension will be heard by CAS before Saturday, when Welteji is scheduled to run in the women's 1,500m heats at Tokyo's National Stadium.