Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, Sahin says

Injury-ravaged Borussia Dortmund are stretched thin and running out of time as they prepare for Tuesday's Champions League home game against Austrian side Sturm Graz, manager Nuri Sahin said.

Last season finalists Dortmund are without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna as well as defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Despite having nine players injured, Dortmund secured a 2-1 comeback victory against second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending their three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who went off injured in the 67th minute against Leipzig, is fit to play against Sturm Graz, while winger Jamie Gittens remains uncertain for the match.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and central defender Waldemar Anton, are still doubtful, leaving backup goalkeeper Alexander Meyer likely to stand between the posts once again and 18-year-old defender Almugera Kabar could make his Champions League debut.

"The known absentees remain. I don't think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar," Sahin told reporters on Monday.

"We will have to see about 'Waldi' (Anton). It will be a race against time. We did not get the green light on Greg (Kobel) yet.

"Meyer has an extraordinary character. He is very popular in the squad and his qualities were on display at the weekend. To have a number two like that at this level is amazing."

Sturm Graz have lost all three of their Champions League games. Dortmund suffered a 5-2 loss at Real Madrid in their last match but won their previous two matches against Club Brugge and Celtic.

Austrian international Sabitzer was particularly excited about the fixture. "I come from Graz, I grew up there. I have many memories. Our mission is to win tomorrow, that's clear," he said.

"I'm already feeling better (about my injury). I'm confident that it will work out tomorrow."