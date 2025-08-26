Draper through at US Open after four-set battle with qualifier Gomez

NEW YORK :Britain's Jack Draper overcame a third-set wobble to get his U.S. Open campaign off to a winning start on Monday, beating Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 in the first round.

The victory marked Draper's first competitive singles match since his second-round exit at Wimbledon last month, and while he got off to a solid start, he was tested before securing the win in three hours.

"It's unbelievable to be out here in New York. I wasn't sure if I would make it here this year but we have done a great job with the team since Wimbledon to get myself back on court," said Draper, who has been managing a left-arm injury.

"It wasn't my finest performance but credit to my opponent. He played some outstanding tennis. I'm looking forward to improving and hopefully getting better as the tournament goes on."

The fifth seed, a semi-finalist in New York last year, showed solid serving early on but struggled to maintain control at times against the world number 203, having played mixed doubles alongside Jessica Pegula last week as his only preparation.

Draper capitalised on his opponent's inconsistency to take control, breaking to love on his first opportunity before wrapping up the opening set.

He kept up the pressure in the second, breaking again and consolidating for a 3-1 lead, even threatening a double break in his next return game.

But momentum slipped as Draper's energy dipped and he faltered when serving for the set, his double fault presenting Gomez with a break point that the Argentine converted to level at 5-5.

Draper quickly shook it off, geeing himself up with shouts of encouragement before breaking back to restore his advantage and serve out the set.

The third saw Draper continue to struggle on serve, and another double fault allowed Gomez to break at the first opportunity, consolidating for a 3-0 lead.

Despite Draper cancelling out the break, the set was then decided in a tiebreak, which the 28-year-old Gomez edged to keep his hopes alive.

Draper regrouped in the fourth, forcing errors from the Argentine and taking advantage of two more breaks of serve to close out the match and advance to the second round where he will face Belgium's Zizou Bergs.