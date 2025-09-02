Dutchwoman Martens calls it quits

AMSTERDAM :Netherlands international Lieke Martens, voted the Best FIFA Women's Player in 2017, announced her retirement on Monday.

The 32-year-old had retired from the Netherlands national team last year after making 160 appearances, having won the European Championship in 2017, but said she was now quitting altogether.

"As a little girl, I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, something that barely existed back then," Martens wrote on Instagram.

"I could never have imagined how far that dream would take me. Last year, I retired from the national team, and now I've decided to retire from club football as well."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Martens began her career at Heerenveen but had her best success at Barcelona, where she won the Women’s Champions League in 2021. In 2022, she moved to Paris St Germain, where her contract expired last season.

"Despite having several great opportunities to continue, I have chosen to step back from the sport I love and close this chapter of my career."

She had her first child in February.

"Now feels like the time is right to make this decision. My top priority is to be the best mother I can be for Lowen, and I look forward to embracing everything that lies ahead," she added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)