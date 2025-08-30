England reach Women's World Cup quarters with record rout of Samoa

LONDON :England, Canada and Scotland booked their places in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with victories on Saturday, as the hosts posted their record win in the tournament with a 92-3 thumping of Samoa.

England put in a professional performance as they ran in 14 tries against a Samoan side with amateur status who could not handle the pace and power of their opponents.

England had 12 different try-scorers, including a hat-trick for winger Jess Breach.

Flyhalf Helena Rowland added 11 conversions to go with her try for a personal haul of 27 points, the most by an England player at the Women's World Cup.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Harmony Vatau's penalty for Samoa early in the second half was celebrated wildly as they managed their first points of the campaign.

"I did (enjoy it when we got points), initially I wanted us to tap and go but we talked about getting some points which we did and we avoided that zero," Samoa coach Ramsey Tomokino told BBC.

"But a goal was to cross that line and we didn't. We need more rugby in Samoa, we need to be part of a professional competition, that would help us."

Canada, ranked number two in the world behind England, scored six tries in a 42-0 Pool B win over Wales as wings Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester both scored superb tries.

Props McKinley Hunt (two) and Brittany Kassil, and flyhalf Taylor Perry also crossed the line, and lock Sophie de Goede kicked all six conversions.

"While sticking with our process and just trying to take things game by game, it is great to know that we are through going into our next match (against Scotland on September 6)," Hogan-Rochester said.

"With that being said, it doesn’t change how we prepare for the next game."

Scotland scored five tries in their gritty 29-15 victory over Fiji, whose discipline in the tackle was poor and led to what seemed an inevitable red card for hooker Bitila Tawake.

There were also yellow cards for Vika Matarugu and Adi Salote Nailolo as Scotland's pressure forced Fiji into errors.

Wingers Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd scored two tries each and centre Emma Orr got another for Scotland.