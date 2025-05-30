England thrash West Indies by 238 runs in opening ODI clash

BIRMINGHAM, England :England thrashed West Indies by 238 runs in Harry Brook's first match in charge as full-time captain to snap a seven-match ODI losing streak and move 1-0 up in the three-match series at a sunny Edgbaston on Thursday.

Put in to bat, England piled up 400-8 as Jacob Bethell smashed a destructive 82 in 53 balls and Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Brook all helped themselves to half centuries against a ragged West Indies attack.

It was the highest score England had amassed at home against West Indies in the 50-over format and it proved far too much for the visitors who capitulated in feeble fashion.

Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton both took three wickets with Brook taking five catches as the West Indies reply crumbled to 162 all out with only Keacy Carty and captain Shai Hope scoring more than 20 before an entertaining late cameo of 29 by number 11 Jayden Seales.

The second match in the series takes place in Cardiff on Sunday.