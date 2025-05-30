Logo
Sport

England thrash West Indies by 238 runs in opening ODI clash
Cricket - First One Day International - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - May 29, 2025 West Indies' Jewel Andrew scores a six Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - First One Day International - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - May 29, 2025 West Indies' Jewel Andrew looks on Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - First One Day International - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - May 29, 2025 England's Brydon Carse takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Shai Hope Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
30 May 2025 03:09AM
BIRMINGHAM, England :England thrashed West Indies by 238 runs in Harry Brook's first match in charge as full-time captain to snap a seven-match ODI losing streak and move 1-0 up in the three-match series at a sunny Edgbaston on Thursday.

Put in to bat, England piled up 400-8 as Jacob Bethell smashed a destructive 82 in 53 balls and Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Brook all helped themselves to half centuries against a ragged West Indies attack.

It was the highest score England had amassed at home against West Indies in the 50-over format and it proved far too much for the visitors who capitulated in feeble fashion.

Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton both took three wickets with Brook taking five catches as the West Indies reply crumbled to 162 all out with only Keacy Carty and captain Shai Hope scoring more than 20 before an entertaining late cameo of 29 by number 11 Jayden Seales.

The second match in the series takes place in Cardiff on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
