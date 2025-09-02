England's Overton out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from tests

LONDON :England fast bowler Jamie Overton has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, effectively ruling himself out of the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

The Surrey bowler, who played in the fifth and final test against India at the Oval in July, seemed almost certain to feature in England's Ashes squad but said the demands of playing all three formats were taking a toll.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket," Overton posted on social media on Monday.

"It's where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.

"Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can."

The 31-year-old has had problems with back stress fractures and he played his second test three years after making his debut against New Zealand in 2022.

England white-ball captain Harry Brook was surprised by his teammate's decision.

"I thought he did well in that last test match at the Oval," Brook told BBC Sport.

"He was bowling rockets, he was bowling good gas. It is a shame and you have got to respect that decision."

England's bid to reclaim the Ashes will begin with the opening test against Australia in Perth from November 21.