English Football League bolsters Green Club sustainability scheme

LONDON : The English Football League (EFL) has updated its innovative "Green Club" scheme aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its 72 member clubs.

Participating clubs will now be assessed bi-seasonally and awarded bronze, silver or gold status depending on their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and become more environmentally sustainable.

The voluntary scheme, delivered by environmental accreditation organisation GreenCode, will support clubs in reducing energy consumption, minimize waste and promote sustainable practices throughout their operations.

It will also provide guidance on how to engage with fans, staff, and the local community on environmental issues.

So far, 38 clubs have signed up to the scheme that was initially launched in 2021 but the hope is that the new awards system will encourage all clubs to get on board.

"Clubs are hugely influential within their local communities, which is why it is fantastic to see the EFL develop and expand its Green Clubs Scheme," Wycombe Wanderers player David Wheeler said.

The EFL has set a target of reducing its collective carbon footprint by 50 per cent over the next five years, with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.

A 2013 study carried out by Zurich Resilience Solutions using advanced climate modelling found that 39 of the 92 clubs face high risks from climate hazards by 2050 with 17 at high or very high risk of coastal and river flooding.