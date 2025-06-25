European giants humbled as Club World Cup script gets rewritten

PHILADELPHIA :The script seemed predetermined - Europe's football giants would cruise through FIFA's expanded Club World Cup against grateful opponents from distant continents. Instead, the tournament has delivered a plot twist, leaving the game's traditional powerhouses scrambling for explanations.

With Porto and Atletico Madrid eliminated in the group stage and European sides winning just two of seven matches against South American opposition, the continent's expected dominance has failed to materialise.

"We knew beforehand that the tournament came at the end of a long season, whereas for the South Americans it's right in the middle, when they are peaking," lamented Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone after his side's early exit.

The exhaustion narrative has become familiar, with players' union FIFPro Europe pursuing legal action against FIFA over the punishing calendar. There's also America's scorching summer heat. But South Americans, however, reject these explanations entirely.

"Having played for many years in Europe, I don't buy this end-of-season fatigue narrative," said Flamengo's Filipe Luis, who played under Simeone at Atletico, after a commanding 3-1 win over Chelsea.

"We came here seeing every game as a final. That makes a big difference."

Statistics further complicate the European exhaustion argument. Among participating clubs, four Brazilian teams, including Botafogo, top the list for matches played in the last year, each surpassing 70 games.

Botafogo, who qualified from Group B along with Paris St Germain at the expense of Atletico Madrid, played 18 more matches than their Spanish opponents during the same period.

While Brazilian teams had a month's rest before their domestic season began, their packed schedules have long been a source of complaint in South America.

Brazilian great Zico criticised European attitudes, saying, "We are seeing some European figures act like they own football and that must stop. As soon as they see things not going well, they start making lots of excuses."

“They seem unable to play when faced with adversity. The heat is the same for everyone and we have been playing forever the previous version of the Club World Cup at the end of our season. So why is it now a problem?”

The Club World Cup in its previous format was played in December.

Not all European managers have blamed external factors for their teams’ struggles. Juventus coach Igor Tudor said he didn’t see "any signs of fatigue" in his squad, while PSG boss Luis Enrique, despite a surprise 1-0 loss to Botafogo, praised the tournament.

"I think the concept is brilliant. It's a celebration of all football," Luis Enrique said. "It's no surprise for me. It's nice to see teams from different parts of the world."

The tournament, traditionally dominated by European clubs, has seen South American teams embrace the opportunity to challenge the hierarchy and as matches continue under the scorching summer heat, the event has evolved into a genuine global competition.