Ex-Premier League referee Coote in court on indecent image charge
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 Referee David Coote awards a penalty to West Ham United REUTERS/Tony O Brien/ File Photo

11 Sep 2025 07:20PM
LONDON : Former Premier League referee David Coote appeared in an English court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of making an indecent image of a child.

Coote was sacked last year by PGMOL, the English soccer referees' body, after a video circulated on social media of him making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

The 43-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after being charged last month in relation to a video.

The charge of making an indecent image relates to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.

Coote was granted bail to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 9.

Source: Reuters
