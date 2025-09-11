Ex-Premier League referee Coote in court on indecent image charge

LONDON : Former Premier League referee David Coote appeared in an English court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of making an indecent image of a child.

Coote was sacked last year by PGMOL, the English soccer referees' body, after a video circulated on social media of him making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

The 43-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after being charged last month in relation to a video.

The charge of making an indecent image relates to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.

Coote was granted bail to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 9.