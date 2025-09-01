Fainga'anuku makes surprise return to All Blacks camp

Centre Leicester Fainga'anuku has been called up to the New Zealand squad for the first time since the 2023 World Cup in the leadup to Saturday's blockbuster Rugby Championship test against South Africa at Eden Park.

Fainga'anuku returned to New Zealand mid-year following a stint with French powerhouse Toulon but was not expected to be available for the All Blacks until the season-ending tour of the Northern Hemisphere due to eligibility reasons.

However, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said the New Zealand Rugby board had approved Fainga'nuku's selection following his return to provincial side Tasman last month.

"He's good to go," Robertson told reporters on Monday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We're really pleased that's he come straight back into the fold and performed at the highest level."

A prolific, try-scoring winger under Robertson at the Canterbury Crusaders, Fainga'anuku reinvented himself as a centre at Toulon and even had the odd cameo as a loose forward.

The seven-test All Black was back on the wing for Tasman, though, scoring two tries on his return to the National Provincial Championship last month.

Robertson will name his match-day squad on Thursday and would not be drawn on whether he would throw Fainga'anuku straight into battle against world champions South Africa.

Fainga'anuku replaces two-test centre Timoci Tavatavanawai, who is out of the Rugby Championship with a broken arm.

Experienced centre Anton Lienert-Brown is another midfield option. He missed New Zealand's first-ever test defeat to the Pumas in Argentina following a head-on-head clash in the opening test in Cordoba for which he earned a yellow card.

Lienert-Brown is available again after completing concussion protocols.

New Zealand lead the Rugby Championship on six points after the opening two tests, one point ahead of Australia. South Africa are third on four points following their 30-22 win over Australia in Cape Town.

Under pressure after the Buenos Aires setback, Robertson's biggest positional headache may be at scrumhalf, with Cortez Ratima in doubt after sustaining a rib fracture in Buenos Aires.

Injured halfbacks Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham have already been ruled out of both home tests against the Springboks at Eden Park and Wellington.

Waikato Chiefs scrumhalf Xavier Roe has been brought into the squad as injury cover, joining Finlay Christie and uncapped Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston.

Experienced prop Tyrel Lomax is back in the selection frame, though, in a boost for the hosts after missing the Argentina tests with a hand fracture.

Winger Caleb Clarke (ankle) and loose forward Luke Jacobson (thigh) have recovered from injuries but will not be considered for Eden Park.

With lock Patrick Tuipulotu sidelined with a facial fracture, Sam Darry was also called up as injury cover.