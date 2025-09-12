FIFA receives 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications in 24 hours

More than 1.5 million ticket applications from fans in 210 countries have been received by FIFA within 24 hours of the presale draw for the 2026 World Cup being launched, the governing body of world soccer said on Thursday.

The extraordinary global demand for the tournament came primarily from the United States, Mexico and Canada, followed by Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany.

The response highlighted the international appeal of the expanded 48-team tournament which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. and will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities.

The draw is open until 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on September 19, and the time of entry does not affect fans' chances of securing tickets.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Successful applicants will be notified via email starting September 29 and given designated time slots to purchase tickets beginning October 1.

Tickets will start at $60, yet dynamic pricing will be in operation during the first phase of ticket sales with fans paying different prices according to market demand. Additional ticket sales phases are scheduled to begin in October.