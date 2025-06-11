Logo
Finland go top of qualifying group with 2-1 win over Poland
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group G - Finland v Poland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - June 10, 2025, Finland celebrates after the match Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group G - Finland v Poland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - June 10, 2025 Poland fans in the stands Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group G - Finland v Poland - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - June 10, 2025 Finland's Benjamin Kallman celebrates scoring their second goal Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.
11 Jun 2025 05:36AM
FINLAND :Goals from Joel Pohjanpalo and Benjamin Kallman earned Finland a 2-1 home win over Poland in Helsinki on Tuesday to send the hosts top of their World Cup qualifying group.

The home side took a 31st-minute lead when Polish keeper Lukasz Skorupski was dispossessed by Finland forward Pohjanpalo. Skorupski then fouled Robin Lod and Pohjanpalo converted the resulting penalty.

Finland doubled their advantage in the 64th minute when Oliver Antman's squared ball across the area was fired home by substitute Kallman but Jakub Kiwior bundled the ball into the net five minutes later to pull one back for Poland.

A serious medical emergency in the stands led to a long suspension of play in the 80th minute but Poland were unable to find another goal and Finland, looking to qualify for their first World Cup, held on to take all three points.

Poland's preparation had been overshadowed by Robert Lewandowski's decision not to play under current coach Michal Probierz after he was stripped of the captaincy, with Piotr Zielinski, currently injured, taking over.

Finland are on seven points after four games in Group G, one point ahead of the Netherlands who hammered Malta 8-0, but the Dutch have two games in hand. Poland are third, also on six points with three games played.

Source: Reuters
