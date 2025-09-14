Five-star Bayern crush promoted Hamburg with Kane double

MUNICH, Germany : Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane scored twice as champions Bayern Munich dismantled promoted former European champions Hamburg SV 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, to make it three wins from three league games this season.

The Bavarians, who host Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, needed just 29 minutes to put the game to bed, scoring four times as they celebrated their latest goal bonanza in a home game against Hamburg, who have now conceded 55 goals in their last nine trips to the Bavarian capital.

Bayern are in top spot on nine points, two ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winners at Heidenheim.

"There are no easy matches. You have to carve out that momentum. We have played ourselves into a good position, not only against Hamburg, and we are going into the next game (against Chelsea) which is again at home, with a lot of confidence," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference.

"It worked well in the first half and in the second half we controlled the game and scored another goal. I am happy with the result. Clean sheet, five goals scored, a great feeling, great atmosphere," he said.

Hamburg, back in the Bundesliga after a seven-season spell in the second division, had planned to put up a fight but their hopes were crushed after three minutes when Serge Gnabry drilled in from a tight angle to put the hosts in front.

Aleksandar Pavlovic doubled their lead six minutes later before a 26th-minute Kane penalty made it 3-0. By that time Bayern were outclassing their opponents in almost every attacking move and Luis Diaz then also got on the scoresheet with a deflected effort another three minutes later.

The hosts, who introduced new signing Nicolas Jackson - on loan from Chelsea - in the second half, took their foot off the gas after the break but still scored again, with Kane bagging his fifth league goal just after the hour mark before Michael Olise hit the woodwork late in the game.

Colombia international Diaz, who joined from Liverpool this season on a 70-million-euro move, has now scored in his first three Bundesliga matches for Bayern.