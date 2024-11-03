Logo
Fluminense defender Marcelo leaves by mutual agreement
Fluminense defender Marcelo leaves by mutual agreement

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Quarter Final - First Leg - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 18, 2024 Fluminense's Marcelo during the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

03 Nov 2024 04:07AM
Brazilian defender Marcelo has left Fluminense by mutual consent, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Saturday.

The reasons for the 36-year-old former Real Madrid full back's departure were not disclosed.

Marcelo had a disagreement with coach Mano Menezes at the Maracana during a 2-2 draw with Gremio on Friday.

He was ready to come on when Menezes reacted to something he said and ordered him back to the bench.

"I was going to put Marcelo in at that moment, but I heard something I didn’t like, so I changed my mind," Menezes said in a post-match press conference, without giving further details.

Source: Reuters

