Flyhalf O'Connor retained for Wallabies' crunch tests against New Zealand

MELBOURNE :Flyhalf James O'Connor has been retained in Australia's squad for back-to-back Rugby Championship tests against New Zealand despite flying to England on Monday to join his new club Leicester.

O'Connor's inclusion denies Western Force playmaker Ben Donaldson a recall following his recovery from a thigh injury, with coach Joe Schmidt opting for Tom Lynagh and Tane Edmed as his other flyhalf options in the 34-man squad named on Thursday.

The roster also marks the return of Schmidt's preferred scrumhalf Jake Gordon, who missed the first four Rugby Championship tests after suffering a hamstring strain in training.

Gordon replaces Nic White, who had held off retiring following his teammate's injury to play against South Africa and Argentina.

Centre Len Ikitau and lock Nick Frost have retained their spots after missing the 28-26 defeat by the Pumas in Sydney with injuries. Centre Josh Flook and loose forward Pete Samu have been omitted.

Retained prop James Slipper is in line to become just the third player to rack up 150 tests if selected for Eden Park or Perth, joining former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and ex-All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock.

Australia lead the Rugby Championship on 11 points, one ahead of second-placed South Africa and third-placed New Zealand with two rounds left.

The Wallabies meet the All Blacks at their Eden Park stronghold on September 27 before hosting Scott Robertson's team in Perth a week later.

Both tests double as the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman nations.

"After an intense period ... it's been ideal for players to take a breath before heading to Auckland for the fifth match in the Rugby Championship," said Schmidt.

"We know that the Championship has been incredibly competitive and that we will need to be better than we were last time out to have any chance against a fired-up All Blacks side."

Australia squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs - Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph Suaalii, Corey Toole