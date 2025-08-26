Logo
Fonseca's meteoric rise continues with first US Open win
Aug 25, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Joao Fonseca of Brazil in action against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
26 Aug 2025 04:09AM
NEW YORK :Teenage sensation Joao Fonseca notched his first U.S. Open main-draw win on Monday, defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round to extend a dream season marked by breakthrough performances at every major.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who has won his opening match at each of his Grand Slam debuts this year, thrilled the Grandstand crowd at Flushing Meadows and powered to a 7-6(3) 7-6(5) 6-3 win despite bouts of vomiting and dizziness.

"It's my first year playing all these big tournaments. My first time playing U.S. Open main draw. I’m just loving the career on tour," Fonseca said.

"I'm very happy playing each tournament. Discovering new places, new countries. I’m enjoying a lot. I know it’s a lot of expectation and pressure at 19 years old, but I love doing what I love."

"Having all the support from all the Brazilians, a country I love. It’s really an honour. I'm gonna keep living this dream."

Fonseca, one of the most exciting prospects in the men's game, missed out on his maiden Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows last year after falling in the third round of qualifying.

Since then, he has surged into the Top 50, while he captured his first ATP title in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

He will look to carry his fine form into the second round, where he faces Czech Tomas Machac on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
