Ten hurt, 90 arrested as football match abandoned following fan violence in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Ten people were injured and 90 arrested on Wednesday (Aug 20) after violent clashes between rival fans during a Copa Sudamericana match involving Argentina's Independiente and visiting Universidad de Chile in Buenos Aires, club officials and police said.

A stun grenade was among the objects hurled by fans as the last-16 second-leg encounter in the regional football competition at the Libertadores de America stadium was initially suspended shortly after half-time and eventually abandoned.

In shocking and chaotic scenes, one fan of the Chilean visitors jumped from the stands to escape attacking opposing supporters after being cornered.

Home supporters beat and stripped some visiting fans of their clothes after storming the away end, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The violence had flared at half-time when fans of the Chilean side began throwing stones, sticks, bottles and seats at a section housing home supporters.