Forest's Awoniyi in induced coma after surgery: Reports
Nottingham Forest's Nigerian striker #09 Taiwo Awoniyi and Leicester City's Argentinian midfielder #40 Facundo Buonanotte collide during a Premier League football match at The City Ground in Nottingham on May 11, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

14 May 2025 07:17AM (Updated: 14 May 2025 10:00AM)
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma after undergoing surgery on a serious abdominal injury, according to British media reports.

The Nigeria international, 27, collided with the goalpost in the 88th minute of Sunday's (May 11) 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City at the City Ground, attempting to connect with a cross from Anthony Elanga. 

Awoniyi, who joined Forest from Union Berlin in June 2022, came on as a late substitute for Ibrahim Sangare and spent only five minutes on the pitch before the incident. 

He received immediate treatment on the field and then rejoined the game but was limping for the last 10 minutes of the match.

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte collide with the goalpost during a Premier League match at City Ground in Nottingham, England, May 11, 2025. (Photo: AP/Jacob King)
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after sustaining an injury as Jota Silva looks on. (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/Andrew Boyers)

The BBC was among British media outlets that reported late on Tuesday that Awoniyi had been placed in an induced coma after having the first phase of surgery.

In a statement earlier on Tuesday, Forest said Awoniyi had undergone surgery and was "recovering well".

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering well so far following urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City," the club said.

Reuters has contacted Forest for comment.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis came onto the pitch after the Leicester game and appeared to remonstrate with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Espirito Santo said that the incident was due to Marinakis's frustration over Awoniyi not being substituted. The Forest manager added that the Nigeria international was left on due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments.

Forest on Tuesday dismissed reports as "fake news" that Marinakis was involved in a confrontation with the manager.

Source: Reuters/zl

