Forest's Awoniyi in induced coma after surgery: Reports

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma after undergoing surgery on a serious abdominal injury, according to British media reports.

The Nigeria international, 27, collided with the goalpost in the 88th minute of Sunday's (May 11) 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City at the City Ground, attempting to connect with a cross from Anthony Elanga.

Awoniyi, who joined Forest from Union Berlin in June 2022, came on as a late substitute for Ibrahim Sangare and spent only five minutes on the pitch before the incident.

He received immediate treatment on the field and then rejoined the game but was limping for the last 10 minutes of the match.