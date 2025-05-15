Logo
Sport

Forest's Awoniyi out of induced coma after surgery, reports say
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 27, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
Forest's Awoniyi out of induced coma after surgery, reports say
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 11, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
15 May 2025 12:48PM (Updated: 15 May 2025 12:49PM)
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is out of an induced coma after undergoing surgery following a serious abdominal injury, British media reports said late on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international collided with the goalpost in the 88th minute of Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City. He rejoined the game after treatment but was limping for the last 10 minutes of the match.

Forest, who said on Tuesday that Awoniyi was recovering well after surgery, have not yet responded to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Britain.

The 27-year-old was left on the pitch due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments, manager Nuno Espirito Santo had told reporters after the match.

Awoniyi had sustained a ruptured intestine in the incident, according to a report by BBC Sport.

Source: Reuters
