Forest's Awoniyi out of induced coma after surgery, reports say

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is out of an induced coma after undergoing surgery following a serious abdominal injury, British media reports said late on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international collided with the goalpost in the 88th minute of Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City. He rejoined the game after treatment but was limping for the last 10 minutes of the match.

Forest, who said on Tuesday that Awoniyi was recovering well after surgery, have not yet responded to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Britain.

The 27-year-old was left on the pitch due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments, manager Nuno Espirito Santo had told reporters after the match.

Awoniyi had sustained a ruptured intestine in the incident, according to a report by BBC Sport.