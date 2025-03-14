Former Olympic champion Kipchoge to run Sydney Marathon

Twice Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge will run the Sydney Marathon in August, he said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old Kenyan, who won back-to-back Olympic titles in 2016 and 2020, became in 2019 the first man to run a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1:59:40 in Vienna. That did not count as an official record, however, as standard competition rules were not in place.

"I'm so excited," Kipchoge said in a statement. "This is not only my first time running the TCS Sydney Marathon, but also my first time running in Oceania. Running in Australia is a great opportunity for me."

He has a record of 16 wins in 21 officially ratified marathons, including 10 consecutive victories from 2014-19.

Kipchoge, who has run the second fastest official marathon ever with a time of 2:01:09, will take part in next month's London Marathon before heading to Sydney.