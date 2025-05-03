Logo
Sport

Formula One extends Miami GP contract to 2041
Formula One extends Miami GP contract to 2041

Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 1, 2025 General view of the track ahead of the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Marco Bello

03 May 2025 12:19AM
MIAMI :Miami will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2041 in a 10-year extension that makes the race the longest contracted round of the world championship, the sport announced on Friday.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first of three rounds in the United States and takes place this weekend around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It was held for the first time in 2022, the start of an initial decade-long contract.

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

Source: Reuters
