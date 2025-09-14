Logo
Logo

Sport

France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth

France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 France's players celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 Ireland's Ellena Perry in action with France's Charlotte Escudero Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 France's Axelle Berthoumieu in action with Ireland's Fiona Tuite Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 Ireland's Linda Djougang in action with France's Annaelle Deshaye Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 Ireland players look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
14 Sep 2025 10:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EXETER, England :France survived a scare to advance to a ninth Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, coming from behind to edge Ireland 18-13 in a tense quarter-final at Sandy Park on Sunday.

Ireland had the wind behind them from kickoff and took advantage of the treacherous conditions to be 13-0 up at halftime but France fought back to score 18 unanswered second-half points and book a semi-final clash against either England or Scotland in Bristol next Saturday.

Charlotte Escudero led the comeback and, along with flying winger Joanna Grisez, went over for the French with flyhalf Morgane Bourgeois converting the first try and kicking over two penalties.

Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood were Ireland’s try scorers with Dannah O'Brien adding a penalty after the wind foiled her two conversion attempts.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement