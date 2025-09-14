France come back from 13-point deficit to secure semi-final berth

EXETER, England :France survived a scare to advance to a ninth Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, coming from behind to edge Ireland 18-13 in a tense quarter-final at Sandy Park on Sunday.

Ireland had the wind behind them from kickoff and took advantage of the treacherous conditions to be 13-0 up at halftime but France fought back to score 18 unanswered second-half points and book a semi-final clash against either England or Scotland in Bristol next Saturday.

Charlotte Escudero led the comeback and, along with flying winger Joanna Grisez, went over for the French with flyhalf Morgane Bourgeois converting the first try and kicking over two penalties.

Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood were Ireland’s try scorers with Dannah O'Brien adding a penalty after the wind foiled her two conversion attempts.

