Sport

France's Bielle-Biarrey named Six Nations Player of the Championship
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Scotland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 15, 2025 France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores their second try REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

01 Apr 2025 08:04PM
France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey was named Six Nations Player of the Championship on Tuesday after scoring eight tries to help his team win the tournament.

The 21-year-old set a record for the most tries scored in a single Championship during the Six Nations era, surpassing the mark of seven held by Ireland's Jacob Stockdale since 2018.

Bielle-Biarrey claimed the majority of the fans' vote, from a shortlist that included England back Tommy Freeman, Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn, and last year's Player of the Championship, Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello.

"My parents signed me up for rugby when I was 5 years old. Straight away, I really liked it, it is a childhood dream today to be able to live my passion," Bielle-Biarrey said.

France claimed their seventh Six Nations trophy with a 35-16 victory over Scotland on March 16, ending with 21 points, one ahead of England in the standings.

Source: Reuters
