Frank praises Levy's Tottenham legacy, focussed only on West Ham

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur coach Thomas Frank heaped praise on the club's former chairman Daniel Levy on Friday but said his sole focus was on beating West Ham United in the Premier League.

Levy's 25-year reign as executive chairman came to an end last week in a shock announcement that prompted rumours about a possible change of ownership of the north London club.

Majority shareholder ENIC have since rebuffed suggestions that the club is for sale and Frank said it was very much business as normal when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

Daniel deserves massive praise. He must be one of the longest chairmen that has been in the Premier League ever," Frank said when asked about Levy's legacy.

"The things he's built, the success he's been a massive part of, you can't praise that enough. I think the two big, big things is he's actually laid I would say the foundation for the future in terms of this fantastic world-class training centre and of course a world-class stadium.

"Both those two we are at a top level so we can build from there to hopefully compete with the best clubs in the future."

There is little doubt that Tottenham's infrastructure is second-to-none, but the challenge for Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou, is turning them into serious title challengers.

Levy was criticised by fans after Tottenham failed to sign Eberechi Eze in the transfer window, but Xavi Simons subsequently arrived from RB Leipzig before Tottenham secured the loan signing of Paris St Germain's forward Randal Kolo Muani on deadline day. Both could feature against West Ham.

Asked about Tottenham's transfer business, Frank praised Levy and technical director Johan Lange.

"I would say I am really happy with the squad. I think the club have done a very good job and the club is especially Daniel and (technical director) Johan (Lange)," Frank said.

"Of course there is (CEO) Vinai (Venkatesham) but Daniel and Johan are the two main guys that have been the driver of it. I think actually it is very impressive with what they've been doing and how committed they have been to improving the squad.

"I think it is two big signings (Mohammed) Kudus and Xavi Simons, two top players I am convinced will help us massively and then we have two very good loan deals on two other good top players. Yeah, I'm pleased with the squad."

After two wins to start the Frank reign, Tottenham suffered a reality check in a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth before the international break. A lot has happened off the pitch since that loss, but Frank says the focus was now on West Ham.

"I would say for me the main thing I can do to do my job well is to focus on now and tomorrow against West Ham, huge London derby. That's my main thing," he said.

"I know it means a lot for the fans. We will go there and do everything we can to of course try to win the game."