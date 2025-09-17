French pair have World Cup bans confirmed

LONDON :France captain Manae Feleu and loose forward Axelle Berthoumieu will miss the rest of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after a disciplinary committee on Tuesday confirmed the players' bans.

They had appealed hefty suspensions handed down on Monday with Berthoumieu’s 12-match ban for biting reduced to nine games after she apologised, but Feleu had her three-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Sunday’s quarter-final win over Ireland upheld.

It means they will both play no further part in the tournament as France prepare to take on heavily fancied England in Saturday’s semi-final in Bristol.

Berthoumieu apologised on social media on Monday, saying: “I lost my temper on Sunday against Ireland. I know this is not acceptable and I am aware that this puts an end to my World Cup.

“I would like to apologise to Aoife Wafer and Team Ireland, my teammates and staff, FFR (French Rugby Federation) and all those who support us. It’s not the image I want to give, nor the player I want to be. I accept the sanction. Rugby is a respectful sport and this gesture has nothing to do on a rugby field.”

Feleu appealed against her ban, but World Rugby’s disciplinary committee found the degree of danger was high.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)